Morguard Corporation Buys 2,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Morguard Corporation purchased 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,550.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, Morguard Corporation purchased 5,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Morguard Corporation acquired 14,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Morguard Corporation bought 19,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$106,005.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 7,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,148.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Morguard Corporation bought 1,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Morguard Corporation bought 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$35,750.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 1.1 %
Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.57 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$358.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.