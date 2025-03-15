HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $28,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCP. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,945,767.16. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,042.04. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

