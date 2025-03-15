Associated Banc Corp Purchases 116,828 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

