Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,842,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

