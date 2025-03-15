Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.07. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $69.23.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

