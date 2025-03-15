Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $30,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,386.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 1,596,884 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after buying an additional 155,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.77 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.