Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGM opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.