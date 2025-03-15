Amundi Purchases New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 377,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,092,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after buying an additional 415,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,837,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 190,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 371,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

