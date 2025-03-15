Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $525.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Torrid by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

