Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TARA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,870,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

