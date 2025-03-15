Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

