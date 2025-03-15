J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 335,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 314,887 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,816,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,144 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

