Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,594 shares of company stock worth $164,002,398. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,346.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,163.82 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,326.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.