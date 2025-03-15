Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $569.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

