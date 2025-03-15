Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

