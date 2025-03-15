Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $311.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

