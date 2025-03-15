Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 156 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $322.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.