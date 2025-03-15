AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $3,024,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.