First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,908 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.91 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.