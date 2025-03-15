Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 233.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

