DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

DouYu International Stock Up 10.4 %

DOYU opened at $8.79 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $278.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

DouYu International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $9.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

