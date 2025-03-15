Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.59 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.97.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

