Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 507,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 628,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 207,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

