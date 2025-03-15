Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,400 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $190.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

