Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 4,317 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

