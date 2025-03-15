First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

