HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 283 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.