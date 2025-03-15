Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

