BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 520,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 80.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

HYT stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

