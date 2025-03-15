Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

