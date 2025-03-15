Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,494 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

