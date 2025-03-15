Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.35. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Canagold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.