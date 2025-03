Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02), with a volume of 75,000 shares.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

