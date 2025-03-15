NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.74. NSK shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 214 shares traded.
NSK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
