NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.74. NSK shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

NSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

NSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.