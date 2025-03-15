GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 334.53 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 290.60 ($3.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.86), with a volume of 513,546 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GB Group
GB Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David ward sold 27,574 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05), for a total value of £86,306.62 ($111,637.07). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GB Group Company Profile
We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.
In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.
Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.
We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.