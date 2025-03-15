GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 334.53 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 290.60 ($3.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.86), with a volume of 513,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £751.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.29.

In other news, insider David ward sold 27,574 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05), for a total value of £86,306.62 ($111,637.07). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

