Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.11 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.82). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 291.18 ($3.77), with a volume of 47,532 shares trading hands.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth
In other Schroder Income Growth news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.83 ($12,877.80). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Schroder Income Growth
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Income Growth
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.