Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.11 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.82). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 291.18 ($3.77), with a volume of 47,532 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth

In other Schroder Income Growth news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.83 ($12,877.80). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroder Income Growth

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.