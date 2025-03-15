Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 975.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after acquiring an additional 830,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

