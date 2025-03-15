Comparing Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Novartis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 23.56% 37.24% 15.85% Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -408.93% -174.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Novartis has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novartis and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 3 6 1 0 1.80 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novartis currently has a consensus target price of $123.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,365.31%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Novartis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novartis and Sonnet BioTherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $51.72 billion 4.31 $11.94 billion $5.88 18.56 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $1.00 million 4.18 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Novartis beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6; and strategic development collaboration with Sarcoma Oncology Center to advance SON-1210. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.