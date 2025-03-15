35,200 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.62 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
