Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,000 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.1% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

