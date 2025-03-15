Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

