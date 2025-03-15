Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

