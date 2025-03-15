Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 36.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Bone Biologics Stock Up 0.3 %
BBLG stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- What is a support level?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.