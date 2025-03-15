Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 36.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 0.3 %

BBLG stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

