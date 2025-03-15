Amundi Makes New $13.90 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Amundi bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

STIP stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

