Amundi Sells 888,394 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Amundi lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,394 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,703,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 389,078 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $68,654,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,379,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

