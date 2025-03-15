Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Director Buys $61,260.00 in Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy B. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RAPP opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPP. TRV GP V LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,579,000. TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,486,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,363,000 after buying an additional 503,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,133,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

