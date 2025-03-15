Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $99.29 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

