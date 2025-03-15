Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Mark D. Walker Sells 11,302 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 11,302 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $10,397.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,579.32. This represents a 10.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $0.78 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

