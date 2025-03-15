PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $38.38 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

