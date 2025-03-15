Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells $97,850.00 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.